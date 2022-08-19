How did Saints rookie WR Chris Olave perform in Week 2 of the preseason?

The New Orleans Saints fell to 0-2 in the 2022 NFL preseason after a 20-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Friday. The Saints struggled offensively, but they did have one bright spot in rookie receiver Chris Olave.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for Olave in Week 2 and how he performed during his reps.

Chris Olave’s Week 2 stat line

Olave only caught two passes, but registered 28 yards and a touchdown on those receptions.

How did Olave perform in Week 2?

Olave’s touchdown grab came after he managed to find some space in the defense when it seems like the original play was starting to break down. That’s a good sign, because it means he won’t be totally reliant on his speed to make plays. His lack of receptions is due to minimal playing time and poor quarterback play. His place on the depth chart in New Orleans is still a bit uncertain but Olave has a lot of promise heading into Week 3 of the preseason.