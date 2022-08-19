How did Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs perform in Week 2 of the preseason?

The Green Bay Packers got in the win column in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason with a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. The Packers managed to maintain their defensive edge unlike Week 1 and got just enough offense to get the job done.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for Packers rookie Romeo Doubs in Week 2 of the preseason and how he performed during his reps.

Romeo Doubs: Week 2 stat line

Doubs finished with three catches for 24 yards and a touchdown. It was his second touchdown of the preseason and it came on a goal-line fade which ended up being a jump ball.

How did Doubs perform in Week 2?

Doubs continues to impress, even with the criticism from Aaron Rodgers over the course of the week regarding drops. The rookie is matching the hype so far and has a real chance to make a big impact right out of the gate.