 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How did Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs perform in Week 2 of the preseason?

We take a look at how Packers rookie Romeo Doubs performed in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

By DKNation Staff
New Orleans Saints v Green Bay Packers
Romeo Doubs of the Green Bay Packers leaps into the stands following a touchdown reception against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers got in the win column in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason with a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. The Packers managed to maintain their defensive edge unlike Week 1 and got just enough offense to get the job done.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for Packers rookie Romeo Doubs in Week 2 of the preseason and how he performed during his reps.

Romeo Doubs: Week 2 stat line

Doubs finished with three catches for 24 yards and a touchdown. It was his second touchdown of the preseason and it came on a goal-line fade which ended up being a jump ball.

How did Doubs perform in Week 2?

Doubs continues to impress, even with the criticism from Aaron Rodgers over the course of the week regarding drops. The rookie is matching the hype so far and has a real chance to make a big impact right out of the gate.

More From DraftKings Nation