Why there is no cut line for the 2022 BMW Championship

The midpoint of the 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs is Friday, August 19 as the second round of the BMW Championship continues, winnowing the top 70 golfers on the PGA TOUR this season down to the final 30 on Sunday. Those with those precious top 30 spots will advance to the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Normally only the top 65 players and ties make it to the weekend on the PGA TOUR, but with this event only being the best 70 players from the season thus far (and this week that’s only 68 thanks to Cameron Smith and Tommy Fleetwood choosing not to compete), they’ll let everyone play all four rounds and not reduce the field at all.

Points during the two Playoff events in the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship are quadrupled, so every player in the field will have the opportunity to reach the last 30 with a top-three finish this week. Any player in the Top 16 could also have enough points to take over the FedEx No. 1 slot as well with a win, depending on the outcomes above them.

The same rules will apply at the TOUR Championship next week, where all 30 players that start will also finish the event. At the TOUR Championship, players are given a handicap score that correlates to their point total in the final FedEx Cup rankings after the BMW Championship:

1st place -10

2nd place -8

3rd place -7

4th place -6

5th place -5

6-10th place -4

11-15th place -3

16-20th place -2

21-25th place -1

26-30th place Even par