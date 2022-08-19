We’re entering the third day of the 2022 BMW Championship, and Adam Scott has vaulted himself into contention for both this tournament and the top of the FedEx Cup points race.

The Australian holds a one shot lead at -8 following a round of 69 on Friday. A group of four players in Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Corey Conners, and Jordan Spieth sit at -7 with 36 holes remaining. Players of course aren’t just competing for the $15 million prize pool and the $2.7 million for winning this week, but also for ranking and position in next week’s TOUR Championship, where the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup points race will advance with a total of $58 million in prize money available and $18 million for the winner..

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the reigning Masters champion Scheffler is the favorite at +450, with Rory McIlroy at -6 the second choice at +650. Cameron Young checks in at +750, with the current leader in Scott the fourth pick by the bettors at +850.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning on PGA TOUR Live, who will be streaming at 7:30 a.m. ET. From 12-3 p.m. via ESPN+ The Golf Channel will have broadcast coverage, with NBC taking over from 3-6:00 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 BMW Championship on Saturday.