 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 BMW Championship on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 BMW Championship tees off at 9:10 a.m. ET on Saturday at the Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, DE. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Adam Scott of Australia plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 19, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 BMW Championship, and Adam Scott has vaulted himself into contention for both this tournament and the top of the FedEx Cup points race.

The Australian holds a one shot lead at -8 following a round of 69 on Friday. A group of four players in Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Corey Conners, and Jordan Spieth sit at -7 with 36 holes remaining. Players of course aren’t just competing for the $15 million prize pool and the $2.7 million for winning this week, but also for ranking and position in next week’s TOUR Championship, where the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup points race will advance with a total of $58 million in prize money available and $18 million for the winner..

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the reigning Masters champion Scheffler is the favorite at +450, with Rory McIlroy at -6 the second choice at +650. Cameron Young checks in at +750, with the current leader in Scott the fourth pick by the bettors at +850.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning on PGA TOUR Live, who will be streaming at 7:30 a.m. ET. From 12-3 p.m. via ESPN+ The Golf Channel will have broadcast coverage, with NBC taking over from 3-6:00 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 BMW Championship on Saturday.

2022 PGA Championship Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:45 PM Adam Scott Scottie Scheffler
1:35 PM Cameron Young Corey Conners
1:25 PM Jordan Spieth Cam Davis
1:15 PM Scott Stallings Rory McIlroy
1:05 PM Xander Schauffele Patrick Cantlay
12:50 PM Aaron Wise Joaquin Niemann
12:40 PM Hideki Matsuyama Harold Varner III
12:30 PM Kurt Kitayama Shane Lowry
12:20 PM Tyrrell Hatton Russell Henley
12:10 PM Keegan Bradley K.H. Lee
12:00 PM Sam Burns Adam Hadwin
11:50 AM Emiliano Grillo Will Zalatoris
11:35 AM Chez Reavie Trey Mullinax
11:25 AM Seamus Power Collin Morikawa
11:15 AM Justin Thomas Sungjae Im
11:05 AM Taylor Pendrith Marc Leishman
10:55 AM Matt Kuchar Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:45 AM Lucas Herbert Keith Mitchell
10:35 AM Denny McCarthy Sahith Theegala
10:20 AM Tom Hoge Andrew Putnam
10:10 AM Cameron Tringale Alex Noren
10:00 AM Chris Kirk Troy Merritt
9:50 AM Maverick McNealy J.T. Poston
9:40 AM Max Homa J.J. Spaun
9:30 AM Billy Horschel Viktor Hovland
9:20 AM Matt Fitzpatrick Joohyung Kim
9:05 AM Brendan Steele Brian Harman
8:55 AM Jon Rahm Taylor Moore
8:45 AM Mackenzie Hughes Sepp Straka
8:36 AM Sebastián Muñoz Lucas Glover
8:27 AM Davis Riley Alex Smalley
8:18 AM Tony Finau Luke List
8:09 AM Kevin Kisner Mito Pereira
8:00 AM Si Woo Kim Wyndham Clark

More From DraftKings Nation