Saints vs. Packers: Picks, best bets for Week 2 preseason

The second full week of the NFL preseason continues on Friday, August 19. The New Orleans Saints hit the road and travel to take on the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will be airing on local TV.

The Saints will be giving the ball to a combination of Andy Dalton, Ian Book and KJ Costello as starter Jameis Winston has been ruled out for the game. He is nursing knee and foot injuries, and with it being the preseason, the Saints found no reason to force him into action. Rookie wideout Chris Olave will look to continue impressing in the preseason and try to bring in his first touchdown.

Preseason losses don’t matter, but the Packers did lose in Week 1 to the San Francisco 49ers, 28-21. Jordan Love played most of the game last week and finished 13-24 for 176 with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Green Bay hasn’t said if Aaron Rodgers will take the field in Week 2, but the Packers should at least see Love getting more experience either way.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Saints vs. Packers in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Packers odds

Spread: Packers -3

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Saints +135, Packers -155

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Packers -3

Not having Winston from the jump is going to hurt the Saints. Even if Rodgers sits another week, Love and the Packers are better set up for a win in this game. New Orleans needs to continue evaluating their talent, especially at wide receiver. Green Bay is at home and likely will have the upper hand from the first snap no matter who is under center for them.

Over/under: Under 39.5

Winston not starting for the Saints already hurts this team. I think Dalton’s best football is behind him, and Book hasn’t done much to inspire confidence. Green Bay is deeper at key positions but still only scored 21 points last week. Whether or not Rodgers plays, I like the under here.

