Panthers vs. Patriots: Picks, best bets for Week 2 preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues on Friday, August 19. The Carolina Panthers will head north to take on the New England Patriots in a rematch from the 2004 Super Bowl. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NFL Network.

The Panthers’ quarterback battle continues as Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold are each trying to be named the starter. Both quarterbacks are expected to play. Mayfield was given the starting nod in Week 1, so don’t be surprised if head coach Matt Rhule goes the other way and gives Darnold the start on Friday.

The Patriots don’t have a quarterback contest on their hands, but they still have things to figure out. Rhamondre Stevenson is challenging Damien Harris for the top spot in the running back room. Rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton caught a touchdown last week from backup quarterback Brian Hoyer. Can he continue to impress and earn the WR2 duties in the regular season alongside DeVante Parker?

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Panthers vs. Patriots in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Patriots odds

Spread: Patriots -2.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Panthers +115, Patriots -135

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Patriots -2.5

This will be a tough test for the Panthers as their offense should struggle against the Patriots' defense. Mayfield and Darnold are still experiencing growing pains as they try solidifying themselves as the starting quarterback. I worry that when they exit that New England is still a much better team on both sides of the ball and will handle this one.

Over/under: Over 40.5

Both of these teams had 44-point game totals in the first week of the preseason. The Panthers beat the Washington Commanders 23-21, while the Patriots lost to the New York Giants by the same score. This is a high point total in the preseason, but we have seen higher scoring games in the preseason as teams are really trying to push the ball on offense and challenge their teams.

