NFL DFS targets, values for Friday’s slate in Week 2 of preseason

The NFL preseason continues this week as most teams play their second preseason games. There will be six teams in action on Friday, August 19. The Carolina Panthers get things started by taking on the New England Patriots with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network. The New Orleans Saints play the Green Bay Packers at 8 p.m. ET on local tv, and the Los Angeles Rams take on the Houston Texans with kickoff at 10 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Here, we’ll break down some of our favorite DFS plays for Friday’s slate in Week 2 of the NFL preseason for classic games.

Top plays

Jordan Love, GB vs. NO ($5,500) — Green Bay once upon a time groomed Aaron Rodgers into the legendary player that he eventually became, back when he studied patiently as the depth chart’s No. 2 behind Brett Favre. And now here we are with Love, who is arguably the best all-around quarterback that the NFL DFS preseason has to offer us in 2022. The 23-year-old has posted 13 completions for 176 yards and two touchdowns through the air, to go along with four carries for 24 yards. The dual-threat QB just has to shake off the three interceptions he provided.

Pierre Strong Jr., NE vs. CAR ($5.500) — The Patriots are looking to get a mark in the win column ahead of their second preseason matchup. In the 23-21 loss to the New York Giants last week, Strong was responsible for just about half of New England’s rushing yards (25 on six carries), and averaged 4.2 YPA. We’ll see if the fourth-round South Dakota State product can top his NFL debut.

Values

Sam Darnold, CAR vs. NE ($5,500) — Despite Baker Mayfield seemingly poised to start under center for the Panthers Week 1 of the regular season, this QB battle is far from complete. Darnold relieved Mayfield late in the first quarter of their 23-21 victory over the Washington Commanders last week — tossing an eight-yard TD to Rashard Higgins. The fifth-year veteran should definitely improve on his 2-of-3 passes through the air.

Lance McCutcheon, LAR vs. HOU ($5,500) — The Rams had to be thrilled with what they saw out of their rookie from Montana State. Five receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns in the 29-22 win against the cross-town rival Los Angeles Chargers last Saturday. Let’s hope the “McCutcheon Story” continues on into Week 2.

Adam Trautman, NO vs. GB ($5,500) — Trautman plans to redeem himself after a forgettable 2021-22 campaign, and this week’s preseason affair against the Packers is the best time to get things rolling. Jameis Winston is expected to sit out until the regular season, but Trautman could still find the end zone with Ian Book and Andy Dalton under center.