How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for August 19 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from the Bell Centre in Montreal.

The company heads north of the border to Canada this weekend as it gears up for the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view from Wales in two weeks. Tonight, we’ll see a continuation of the women’s tag tournament and the participants of the Clash main event going face-to-face.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, August 19

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Just 15 days out from their title match at Clash at the Castle, undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to the show tonight to go face-to-face with Drew McIntyre. These two briefly addressed each other on Smackdown two weeks ago before McIntyre was attacked by a returning Karrion Kross. We’ll see what they have to say tonight.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship continues with the final quarterfinal matchup as Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark from NXT make their Smackdown debut when facing Natalya and Sonya Deville. Lyons and Stark are two of the top babyface characters in the NXT women’s division, so it’ll be interesting to see how they’re positioned here. The winner will advance to the semifinals to face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

Also on the show, the Viking Raiders will hold a viking funeral for the New Day. Plus, we’ll most likely see Hit Row, who made their return to Smackdown last week.