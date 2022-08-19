Friday Night Smackdown preview: Three questions heading into August 19 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown comes live from the Bell Centre in Montreal tonight as the company continues to build towards Clash at the Castle in two weeks.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there’s always questions that surround each edition of Friday Night Smackdown. I’ll ask a few pertaining to tonight’s episode.

Will Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre come to blows?

Just 15 days out from their title match at Clash at the Castle, undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to the show tonight to go face-to-face with Drew McIntyre. These two briefly addressed each other on Smackdown two weeks ago before McIntyre was attacked by a returning Karrion Kross. We’ll see what they have to say tonight.

The question for tonight is if we’ll see these two get physical in Canada tonight. McIntyre has had two fight off the Usos for the past two weeks and is surely ready to get his hands on the top dog of the Bloodline. We’ll see if he can do so for tonight’s episode.

Will Nikkita Lyons-Zoey Stark advance in women’s tag title tournament?

We have a few newcomers from NXT making their Smackdown debut tonight as Zoey Stark will team with Nikkita Lyons to face Sonya Deville and Natalya in the final quarterfinal matchup in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament. The company is clearly signaling that they’re very high on these two stars from the developmental brand and what better way to spotlight them than to have them win a match on Smackdown in a title tournament. Let’s see if they can trigger the upset.

What’s next for Gunther?

Gunther successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship in a banger of a main event against Shinsuke Nakamura last week. That leaves the question of what’s next for the rising superstar.

He’s been the IC champ for most of the summer and appears set to be a staple of the show moving forward. With the number of new faces set to show up to the blue brand, you never know who going to challenge him next.