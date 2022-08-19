How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on August 19

AEW returns to your screens tonight with another episode of Rampage. This show was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV. As always, beware of spoilers.

Four matches have been officially announced tonight’s show as the company continues the build towards the All Out pay-per-view next.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, August 19

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

Tonight’s episode of Rampage will be headlined by a pair of title matches. First, AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve in Our Glory will defend their belts against Private Party. The other one will feature FTW Champion Hook making his first title defense on Rampage when going one-on-one with Zack Clayton.

Also on the show, we’ll get Athena going head-to-head with Penelope Ford and the Trustbusters facing the Best Friends in the quarterfinals of the AEW Trios Championship tournament. We’ll also get an appearance from ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.