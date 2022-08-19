Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua weigh-in: Start time, live stream, how and what to watch on Friday

The Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will be the site for the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua for the unified heavyweight championship. The fight will be held Saturday, August 20 with the card starting at around noon ET and the main event expected to start after 5 p.m. ET. The broadcast will be handled by DAZN.

Joshua (24-2) will be looking to become a three-time world heavyweight champion in his mandatory rematch after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Usyk last September. Usyk (19-0) is a former unified cruiserweight champion. He beat Joshua in just his third fight as a heavyweight and will not look to add “The Ring Magazine” championship to his collection after the retirement of lineal heavyweight Tyson Fury.

Usyk vs Joshua round 12 pic.twitter.com/7NQbvcSKTz — Miguel Class (@MigClass) August 17, 2022

These are heavyweights so missing weight won’t be an issue. Joshua said he is trying to weigh around 240 pounds and word is Usyk is bulking up a bit from his 221-pound weight in the first fight.

This fight will be for the WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO and Ring Magazine heavyweight championship. Usyk is a -205 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Joshua is betting at +160.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua: Weigh-in

When: Friday, August 19, 8 a.m. EST

Where: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

How to Watch: Sky Sports Boxing YouTube Channel