Pick on the Total for Friday’s White Sox-Guardians game

It has been a trying 2022 season for both the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn as Lynn gets the start on Friday in Cleveland against the Guardians who are 2.5 games ahead of them in the American League Central race.

Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians (-135, 7.5)

Lynn has surrendered at least four runs in seven of his last 11 starts, surrendering 1.8 home runs per nine innings and on the road this season has a 7.46 ERA and .324 batting average in five road starts this season.

The bullpen behind Lynn has also been turbulent this season, ranking 22nd in the league in ERA and the team as a whole has allowed 5.2 runs per game in 13 games against the Guardians this season.

Triston McKenzie counters for the Guardians, who has allowed at least four runs in two of his last four starts and 1.3 home runs per nine innings this season with a solid 3.14 ERA.

McKenzie is tasked with keeping a White Sox lineup that has a league-high .266 road batting average off the base paths while the Guardians offense has the fewest strikeouts of any lineup in baseball this season.

The Guardians enter having scored at least three runs in six of their last eight games and are 12-6 in their last 18 games and will keep their bats hot against the White Sox on Friday.

The Play: White Sox vs Guardians Over 7.5

