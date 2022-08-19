Casemiro joins Manchester United on €60 million transfer fee

Real Madrid’s star midfielder Casemiro has officially joined Manchester United on a €60 million fee with an additional €10 million in potential add-ons, according to Fabrizio Romano. According to Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, Casemiro reportedly wanted a new challenge and decided to leave the club.

Casemiro to Man United, here we go! Real Madrid accepted all details of the bid, clubs preparing contracts right now. €60m fixed fee, €10m add-ons #MUFC



Casemiro has full agreement on four year deal, option until 2027.



Medical and then visa to be sorted during weekend. pic.twitter.com/tiuAdkCR81 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

This is a massive move from Man United in the midfield and solidifies the team’s defense. After the first two Premier League matches this season, it’s clear the club needed a player like Casemiro who could anchor the middle of the pitch. We’ll see how much of an impact he has in lifting this team from the bottom of the table.

It’s unlikely Casemiro plays in Man United’s next match against Liverpool Monday, as his physical and visa arrangements still have to be made. He’ll likely make his debut with club against Southampton on Saturday, August 27.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Manchester United is +650 to finish in the top 4 this season.