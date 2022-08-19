 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers named starter

The freshman is going to get his shot.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Texas Spring Game
Quinn Ewers of Texas Longhorns warms up before the Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns have a starting quarterback for the 2022 season and it is Quinn Ewers. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has made his decision, and Ewers will get a shot to lead the Longhorns in a crucial season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Ewers is listed at +3500 to win the Heisman Trophy. He was originally considered the top prospect in the 2022 class before reclassifying to the 2021 class and signing with Ohio State. Ewers transferred to Texas after getting beat out by CJ Stroud in Columbus.

Ewers beat out junior Ben Ballard and sophomore Hudson Card to win the job. He’ll have his first big test in Week 2 when the Longhorns meet Alabama. Texas’ win total on DraftKings Sportsbook sits at 8.5, with the under priced at -125 and the over sitting at +105. If Ewers is as good as advertised, the over could be a good value play.

