Report: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers named starter

The Texas Longhorns have a starting quarterback for the 2022 season and it is Quinn Ewers. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has made his decision, and Ewers will get a shot to lead the Longhorns in a crucial season.

#Texas #Longhorns sports information director John Bianco just said Steve Sarkisian has decided Quinn Ewers will be the team’s starting quarterback. — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) August 19, 2022

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Ewers is listed at +3500 to win the Heisman Trophy. He was originally considered the top prospect in the 2022 class before reclassifying to the 2021 class and signing with Ohio State. Ewers transferred to Texas after getting beat out by CJ Stroud in Columbus.

Ewers beat out junior Ben Ballard and sophomore Hudson Card to win the job. He’ll have his first big test in Week 2 when the Longhorns meet Alabama. Texas’ win total on DraftKings Sportsbook sits at 8.5, with the under priced at -125 and the over sitting at +105. If Ewers is as good as advertised, the over could be a good value play.