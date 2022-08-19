Urban Meyer, bad person, heads back to Fox college football studio show

“You know who we need? Urban Meyer!” is a phrase that large organizations continue to utter in spite of, well, everything.

Fox announced on Friday that Urban Meyer will return to its weekly ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ show for the upcoming college football season. He will once again be joined by the crew of Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, and Matt Leinart. Reports originally surfaced in May that the network was looking to bring the controversial football coach back to its broadcast team for the fall, and it has now come to fruition.

If you’re reading this, you’re mostly likely fully versed in the transgressions of the three-time national championship winning coach over the past decade. His successful run at Ohio State ended in disgrace after reports indicated that Meyer knew about spousal abuse accusations against former assistant coach Zach Smith. Stepping down after the 2018 season, he took the ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ job with Fox while teaching a “character and leadership” class at Ohio State. Yes, that happened.

In 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars hired him as their new head coach and as many expected, it ended in disaster. From berating players and assistant coaches, to stressing over losing preseason games, to the bar incident in Ohio, Meyer predictably crumbled under the pressure of being an NFL head coach and was fired before the end of the season.

And so now another stint with Fox begins for the former college football coach, one that will most likely be masked as yet another image rehabilitation tour. If the Urban Meyer cycle continues as it has in the pass, it won’t be long before some desperate school needing a head coach calls his line.