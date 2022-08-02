Which teams are new to the Premier League in 2022-23?

The Premier League season is less than two weeks away and three new sides will join this season. Two clubs are familiar faces to the league and one is making its return for the first time since the early years of Tony Blair’s administration.

Fulham F.C.

Odds to win Premier League: +100000

Odds to get relegated: +110

After one year of relegation, the oldest professional football club in London returns to the Premier League. Under new manager Marco Silva, Fulham won the the Championship League by two points over Bournemouth and had an impressive +63 goal differential. Striker Aleksander Mitrovic scored a league-record 43 goals with three hat-tricks to be named top player of the season.

Mitrovic’s record breaking goal, Fulham’s 7th as we win the league and some emotional celebrations from two very happy Collins brothers x pic.twitter.com/sh1uXRncoF — Jack Collins (@jackjcollins) May 2, 2022

He was one of five Fulham players (center backs Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo and wingers Fabio Carvalho and Harry Wilson) to be named to the Championship team of the season.

AFC Bournemouth

Odds to win Premier League: +100000

Odds to get relegated: -200

Bournemouth returns to the premiership after two seasons in the Championship League, finishing second to Fulham in the final standings. Goalkeeper Mark Travers had 20 clean sheets to win the Golden Glove and striker Dominic Solanke was second in the league with 29 goals.

Nottingham Forest F.C.

Odds to win Premier League: +100000

Odds to get relegated: +120

Nottingham Forest is back in the Premier League for the first time since 1999 after a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town in the Championship League playoff after an own goal by Huddersfield center back Levi Colwill.

Levi Colwill Own goal pic.twitter.com/2FDxcxYh30 — Ethan Ampadu Stan Acc. (@AcretionDisc2) May 29, 2022

Forest finished fourth in the Championship standings and beat Sheffield United in the playoff semifinals to advance to the final. Goalkeeper Bryce Samba had 15 clean sheets and winger Brennan Johnson led the club with 18 goals.