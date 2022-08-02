Which teams are new to the Bundesliga in 2022-23?

The Bundesliga will see the addition of two new clubs for the 2022-2023 season in FC Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen. While the two clubs may be new for the upcoming season, they are also familiar faces to the Bundesliga. Both FC Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen found themselves relegated in the same season, a notable underachievement for two storied clubs. As they make their return to the Bundesliga, here is the breakdown of their past success and key players to watch for.

FC Schalke 04

Odds to win Bundesliga: +25000

Odds to get relegated: TBD

Schalke is arguably back where they belong given the amount of success they had in the Bundesliga prior to their relegation. Poor coaching and personnel decisions ultimately led to the club being relegated, but their quick return shows why they belong in the Bundesliga. Schalke are winners of seven Bundesliga titles and five DKB-Pokals. They most recently played in a European semifinal in 2011 and finished second overall in the Bundesliga in 2018.

Striker Simon Terodde will be a key name to watch after his superb season for Schalke in the second division. Terodde won the Golden Boot courtesy of scoring 30 goals in 30 matches. Schalke’s next best scorer, Robert Glatzel, appeared in four more games and scored eight fewer goals in comparison.

Werder Bremen

Odds to win Bundesliga: +50000

Odds to get relegated: TBD

Werder Bremen return to the Bundesliga after being relegated for the first time in 42 years following the 2020-2021 season. Bremen had previously stared relegation in the face in the previous two seasons only to survive just barely through the relegation playoffs. As they make their return to the first division they do so with more strategic and impactful signings to the roster. Bremen has won the Bundesliga four times in the club’s history and have won the DFB-Pokal six times. They also have one European title to their name, the Cup Winner’s Cup back in 1992.

Bremen signed forward Marvin Ducksch in the offseason, who forms a formidable attacking duo alongside Niclas Füllkrug. The pair combined to score close to 40 goals together as the team worked it's way back into the Bundesliga. Bremen also fortified their defense with the signing of Niklas Stark and Amos Pieper. The additions add youth on the defensive end which should pair well with the promising duo they have on offense, helping keep the club firmly in the Bundesliga for the future.