Which teams are new to Ligue 1 in 2022-23?

The new season of Ligue 1 is set to get started on Friday, August 5th as Lyon takes on AC Ajaccio. If you are surprised to see AC Ajaccio in Ligue 1, it is because they are one of three new teams to get moved up to Ligue 1 this season. Joining AC Ajaccio will be Toulouse FC and AJ Auxerre.

AC Ajaccio

Odds to win Ligue 1: +100000

Odds to get relegated: -250

Ajaccio had its first season in 1967-1968 and has spent 14 total seasons in Ligue 1 since. They finished second overall in Ligue 2 a year ago, which earned them the promotion. This is their first time back up since the 2013/2014 season, where they had a horrible 4-23-11 record. They will likely be led by midfielder Riad Nouri, who had nine goals a season ago.

Toulouse FC

Odds to win Ligue 1: +50000

Odds to get relegated: +225

Toulouse’s first season in Ligue 1 was in 1982-1983, and they have spent 33 seasons in Ligue 1. They are coming up from Ligue 2, which they won for the third time in team history in the 2021-2022 season. Their last season in Ligue 1 was in 2019-2020, where they finished with a 3-21-4 record that saw them get relegated. Forward Rhys Healey is expected to anchor this team as he scored 19 goals and had four assists last season.

AJ Auxerre

Odds to win Ligue 1: +50000

Odds to get relegated: +110

Auxerre finally gets back to Ligue 1 after spending the last eight seasons in Ligue 2. Their first season in the top league was in 1980-1981, and they’ve had 33 total seasons in Ligue 1. They actually won the league in 1995-1996 and are back up for the first time since 2015. Forward Gaetan Charbonnier had a dominant season and led the team with 17 goals and added seven assists.