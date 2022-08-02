Premier League odds, picks: Predicting who will win England’s top domestic soccer league in 2022-23 season

The 2022-23 English Premier League is just around the corner as the action gets underway with Crystal Palace taking on Arsenal on Friday, August 5. After an exciting end to the 2021-22 season with Manchester City taking home their eighth league title, it’s time to reset and start all over for a brand new season with a clean slate.

Here’s a look at Premier League odds for the 2022-23 season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The favorite

Manchester City (-165)

Unsurprisingly, last year’s title winners are the favorites to do it again this season after securing their second consecutive EPL championship. Although this club saw the departure of Raheem Sterling, who made the move to Chelsea, it also got a huge acquisition with Erling Haaland moving from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. City will be primed to defend their championship under the direction of manager Pep Guardiola.

The other contenders

After missing out on last season’s title by just one point, the Reds will look to rectify that situation and grab their first title since the 2019-20 season. While Jurgen Klopp’s side will be looking to plug the hole left by winger Sadio Mane after he made the move to Bayern Munich, they brought in some younger players in midfielder Fabio Carvalho and striker Darwin Nunez. They still retain the services of superstars like Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Thiago, and Virgil van Dijk as they look to exact revenge on Man City for last season’s finish.

It was a huge finish for Antonio Conte’s side last season as they held onto fourth place with a 5-0 win over Norwich on Decision Day. With their spot in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League booked, they’ll look to find a healthy balance between UCL and league play especially when the schedule gets congested. Spurs had a big offseason, signing the likes of Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, and Fraser Forster. They also shored up their backline with French defender Clement Lenglet coming over on loan for this season as well.

Chelsea (+1600)

The Blues hung on for a third-place finish last season amidst all the Roman Abramovich unpleasantness, but will look for a smoother season now with Todd Boehly as co-owner and chairman of the club going forward. Chelsea was busy this offseason with Romelu Lukaku heading back to Inter Milan and leaving a gaping hole in their attack, while Antonio Rudiger went to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen moved on to Barcelona. They picked up Raheem Sterling from Man City which will add plenty of speed and skill on the wing, but they’ll still need to find a way to plug the hole in the central attack left by Lukaku.

Best bet to win league: Manchester City (-165)

You can’t go wrong by backing the club who’s taken home the championship for the last two seasons in a row. Liverpool certainly will be contenders behind them but with the departure of Sadio Mane, it may hurt the Reds more than losing Raheem Sterling does for City. Plus with the addition of Erling Haaland, City is much scarier in attack as they look for their third straight EPL title. Expect City to complete the three-peat, and be clear of Liverpool by more than just one point this season.

