Bundesliga odds, picks: Predicting who will win Germany’s top domestic soccer league in 2022-23 season

The 2022-23 Bundesliga season gets underway on Friday, August 5 as 20 teams will battle for the title of German domestic champions. With Robert Lewandowski making the move to Barcelona this offseason, it marks the first time the Bundesliga will play a season without him in 12 years. Whether that means Bayern Munich will be dethroned for the first time in a decade remains to be seen, but we’re taking a look ahead as the Bundesliga season draws near.

Here’s a look at Bundesliga odds for the 2022-23 season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The favorite

Bayern Munich (-700)

It’s not much of a surprise that Bayern Munich are still the favorites, and it’s not even close. Although they lost Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, they still have an incredibly stacked roster that includes the likes of Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, and Alphonso Davies. In fact, they’ve even bolstered their attack by bringing in Liverpool phenom Sadio Mane in the offseason. Lewandowski has been their leading scorer for the last eight seasons and replacing the 35 goals he scored last year won’t be an easy feat, but they still have the talent to dominate the league all season long.

The other contenders

RB Leipzig (+1000)

Leipzig finished in fourth place last season, securing a spot in UEFA Champions League but still sat 19 points behind league winners Bayern Munich. They lost young American Tyler Adams who signed with EPL side Leeds United on a five-year deal, but they still have exciting talent in players like Christopher Nkunku, who scored 20 goals in Bundesliga last season. Expect Leipzig to make another top four finish, if not staying hot on Bayern’s trail all season long.

Dortmund took a huge hit when they lost star striker Erling Haaland to Manchester City, but they made a couple of great signings in an attempt to keep their offense lethal with young striker Karim Adeyemi and former West Ham and Ajax forward Sebastien Haller. Dortmund will rely heavily on their young talent this year as they look to repeat a top-four finish after coming in second behind Bayern last season.

Bayer Leverkusen (+2000)

Leverkusen finished in third place last season, falling short of Borussia Dortmund by just five points. They secured themselves another UEFA Champions League spot, and will look to contend for another top four finish this year. They signed Patrik Schick to a contract extension after the striker scored 24 goals in Bundesliga play last season, coming in second in the league only behind Lewandowski.

Best bet to win league: Bayern Munich (-700)

Even with Lewandowski’s departure, Bayern Munich still look to be the most dangerous team in all of Bundesliga this season. The addition of Sadio Mane will likely prove to be huge for the club as he’ll help fill the hole left by Lewandowski, while the rest of the squad will pick up the scoring slack. We may see a Golden Boot winner from a different team for the first time since the 2016-17 season but I’d expect Bayern to finish on top, securing their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title.

