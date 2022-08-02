Ligue 1 odds, picks: Predicting who will win France’s top domestic soccer league in 2022-23 season

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season gets underway on Friday, August 5 with Lyon taking on Ajaccio. Paris Saint-Germain will look to defend their title as they seek their 11th Ligue 1 championship next season. There are plenty of contenders this time around and it could be anyone’s season, as we’ve seen both Lille and Monaco win titles throughout the last decade that’s largely been dominated by PSG.

Here’s a look at Ligue 1 odds for the 2022-23 season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The favorite

PSG (-1000)

Paris Saint-Germain open as the favorites to win the title this season, which would mark their 11th overall and second consecutive championship. While they lost Angel Di Maria to Juventus after he spent seven seasons in Paris, but they picked up the likes of midfielder Vitinha and defenders Nuno Mendes and Nordi Mukiele in the offseason as well. They have a wealth of talent on the squad, though, as the roster is highlighted by superstars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar.

The other contenders

Lyon (+1400)

While many would just assume PSG will run away with the title again this season, teams like Lyon would beg to differ. They logged their lowest finish since 1996-97 as they came in eighth place last season, but the seven-time Ligue 1 champions will aim to break back into the top four this year, if not dethrone PSG outright. They had a busy summer transfer window as they signed Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal and Corentin Tolisso from Bayern Munich to shore up their roster.

Marseille (+1400)

Marseille finished in second place last season, but sat a full 15 points behind Ligue 1 champs PSG. They edged out AS Monaco, finishing two points ahead of them to grab the second and final automatic berth into next season’s UEFA Champions League. It’s the second time they’ve finished as runner-ups in the last three seasons, and they’ll look to some of their younger players to help propel them to the top as they look to claim their first title since 2009-10.

AS Monaco (+2000)

Monaco is only one of two clubs not named PSG to have lifted the trophy in the last decade, and the 2016-17 champs would like to make that happen again. They finished in third place last season, just two points behind Marseille and will play a two-leg series against PSV Eindhoven at the beginning of August in hopes of claiming a spot in the upcoming UEFA Champions League. Wissam Ben Yedder scored a career-high 25 goals last season and will look to lead his side to an even better finish this year.

Best bet to win league: PSG (-1000)

While there are plenty of contenders who will look to take the throne away from PSG this season, the boys out of Paris are still the best bet. Finishing 15 points clear of second place while boasting a star-studded roster speaks lengths to the talent on their team, and it’ll take a special season from any other club in Ligue 1 to derail PSG this season.

