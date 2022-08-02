Elijah Mitchell injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is entering his second season with the team in a good position. The 49ers have gone running back by committee during Kyle Shanahan’s tenure. Moore was able to break away from the pact last season, but can he cement himself as the No.1 option in the backfield?

Elijah Mitchell’s injury

Injury suffered: Knee

When it happened: Early December 2021

Mitchell suffered a knee injury early in December that he was able to fight through the remainder of the regular season and postseason. He underwent a minor procedure during the offseason to clean up his knee. Mitchell also suffered a rib, shoulder, and concussion during the 2021 season, causing him to miss six games.

Latest news ahead of training camp

Mitchell is healthy and a full go for the 49ers during training camp. With him back in the fold, he should be the No. 1 option in the backfield as the Niners look to make another run to the NFC Championship game again this season. Mitchell told reports that he is good to go and excited to be back and ready for camp.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Last season, Mitchell carried the ball 207 times for 963 yards and five touchdowns. He missed six games with injuries, but he could have easily run for over 1,000 yards. Now that he is healthy, his draft value should still keep him as an RB.2. His injuries from last season could be cause for concern, so that is something to keep in mind when drafting him.