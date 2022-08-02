David Bell injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

Cleveland Browns’ rookie wide receiver David Bell’s career has gotten off to a bit of a slow start with an injury keeping him sidelined. The Browns used a third-round pick in the 2022 draft to select the Purdue product. With Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry gone, can Bell step in and make an immediate impact?

David Bell’ s injury

Injury suffered: Foot Injury

When it happened: offseason team activities

Bell injured his foot at some point during offseason team activities in the summer. He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready to go in a few weeks. The injury isn’t considered to be serious or have a long-term impact.

Latest news ahead of training camp

The rookie wide receiver is on the active/ PUP list, according to thecleveland.com. He has been catching passes on the sidelines from assistant coaches. There isn’t much he can do right now, so the Browns are hoping he can be healthy by the start of the season.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

The rookie will have the opportunity to make an immediate impact as the No. 3 receiver on the team. Outside of Amari Cooper and Donavon Peoples-Jones, there isn’t anyone to take targets away from Bell. If Deshaun Watson misses only six game, Bell could be in line for a good rookie season. If healthy, take a late-round flyer on Bell.