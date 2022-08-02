D.J. Chark injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

The Detroit Lions signed D.J Chark to a one-year prove-it deal in the offseason. The four-year vet has yet to play a full season in his short NFL career. A former 1,000-yard receiver, Chark has the potential for a breakout year in Detroit, but can he stay healthy this season for the Lions?

D.J Chark’s injury

Injury suffered: Fractured Ankle

When it happened: September 10 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Chark fractured his ankle early in the first quarter of the game after being taken out by the pile while blocking on a running play. It was a bad luck play and something he couldn’t control. He was off to an inefficient start to the 2021 season with seven catches for 124 yards in three games, but did have two touchdowns.

Latest news ahead of training camp

Chark has been a full go during training camp in his first season with the Lions. He told reporters that he loves his fit in the Detroit Lions offense so far under coordinator Ben Johnson. He will be ready for the start of the season barring any major setbacks.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Chark’s best season was in 2019 when he caught 79 passes for 1008 yards and eight touchdowns. Those numbers were good for 225.80 fantasy points for an average of about 15 per game. Chark is healthy now, so if he can get to that form, he is worthy of a WR2 spot.