Curtis Samuel injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

The six-year vet Curtis Samuel is entering his second year with the Washington Commanders. Samuel’s first season with the team was disappointing and his second isn’t off to a much better start. At his best, the receiver with that can do multiple things on the football team, but can he be healthy enough to produce?

Curtis Samuel’s injury

Injury suffered: Groin, Hamstring, Tight Lower Back

When it happened: Jun 2, 2021

Samuel only played in five games last season with a groin injury that forced him to miss the last four games of the season. He has missed time during training camp with what he’s complained to be lower back pain and hamstring tightness.

Latest news ahead of training camp

The wide receiver has been able to participate in training camp but in a limited fashion. Head coach Ron Rivera said this injury has nothing to do with last year’s groin injury, according to the Washington Post. The team has concerns about his overall shape and conditioning, but they have a plan to get him back on the field.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

With Carson Wentz at quarterback now, Samuel could make an impact for the Commanders. However, with the injury he had last season and his getting off to a bad start during training camp, Samuel may not have value at the moment. If he can get healthy before the season, the wide receiver could be a good flex or bench option. At his best in 2020, Samuel caught 77 passes for 851 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran 41 times for 200 yards and two touchdowns. If he can get to that level again, it’ll be worth the pick.