What time is the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline?

The MLB Trade deadline is a little more than a week away and there will be several notable names on the move before time expires on Tuesday, August 2 at 6 p.m. ET.

2022 MLB Trade Deadline

Date: Tuesday, August 2

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Washington outfielder Juan Soto is the biggest name on the market. The 23-year-old turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract to stay in D.C. and is expected to have a new team as soon as next week. The top young slugger in baseball won’t come cheaper, however. The Nationals will also put Josh Bell on the block for teams interested in some DH help.

The Royals are making Andrew Benintendi (.317, 3 HRs, 39 RBIs) available for anyone interested, which could be most of the AL East, with the exception of the Toronto Blue Jays since Benintendi is not vaccinated.

It appears that Andrew Benintendi’s vaccination status is not having an impact on his trade market. According to sources, multiple teams - including some in the AL East - are interested in acquiring the All-Star outfielder from the Royals. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 22, 2022

Look for the Arizona Diamondbacks to offer up starter Madison Bumgarner even if they have to take on a big chunk of the $47 million remaining on his contract (which runs out in 2024). Bumgarner (6-9, 3.71 ERA) is coming off of arguably his best start of the year (8 IP, 2 ER, 9 SO vs. Washington) and his reputation in the postseason will play well for contenders.

Buyers would include all five teams in the AL East, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers.