T.J. Hockenson injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson will head into his fourth NFL season, and the franchise exercised his fifth-year option in April to keep him around through the 2023 season. Hockenson was putting together another productive year in 2021 with 61 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns but missed the final five games with an injury.

T.J. Hockenson’s injury

Injury suffered: Thumb surgery

When it happened: Dec. 16, 2021

Hockenson was held out of one game before undergoing surgery as his season ended. He participated in 12 games before being shut down for the rest of the season, and there was never much concern regarding his recovery for the upcoming year.

Latest news ahead of training camp

There have not been many updates when it comes to Hockenson’s thumb, which is a good sign because it figures to be a non-issue as the Lions prepare for the upcoming 2022 season. Most of the discussion surrounding Hockenson has been about his contract situation as he is in line for a long-term deal, and it will be interesting to see if that will be with the Lions.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

The thumb injury should have no impact on Hockenson’s fantasy football outlook for 2022, and he figures to be one of the focal points of the Lions’ passing game. It’s hard to be too excited about Detroit’s offense, and limited trips to the red zone will have a big impact on Hockenson’s fantasy value. He is a mid-to-low-end No. 1 tight end in standard leagues.