Tyler Higbee injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

Los Angeles Rams right end Tyler Higbee was forced to sit out of the Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with a knee injury, as he prepares for the upcoming season. He suffered the injury during the NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers and underwent surgery during the offseason.

Tyler Higbee’s injury

Injury suffered: sprained MCL

When it happened: Jan. 30, 2022

Higbee was not cleared to play for Super Bowl Sunday and was placed on the injured reserve two days before the game. With several months to recover, the Rams did not need to rush anything to get him back to full health.

Latest news ahead of training camp

Higbee has been participating during training camp, and there is no reason to assume the injury will have much of an impact heading into the 2022 NFL season. Based his training camp quote, “I joke with people that it’s eat, sleep, poop football for 18 days straight,” Higbee seems likely to be ready to go this fall.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Assuming he is at full strength, Higbee will return right back into his spot as the Rams No. 1 tight end option, but the ceiling is certainly limited with the weapons Los Angeles has as the pass catcher positions. Higbee is only useful as a low-end No. 2 tight end in standard leagues.