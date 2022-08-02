Will Fuller injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

Will Fuller was an electirc wideout during his first couple of seasons in Houston after coming out of Notre Dame. He had a wonderful 2017 campaign and followed it up a few years later with an even better 2020 season, where he caught seven and eight touchdowns respectively. Though he earned a six-game suspension to finish the 2020 season for violating the NFL’s PED policy.

That big season prompted a move to the Miami Dolphins where he was supposed to help Tua Tagovailoa develop in his second year as an NFL QB. But injury issues plagued him, just like they have his entire career. In Miami Fuller played just two games. Throughout his career, he’s never played more than 14 games in any given season, which might be why he remains a free agent even with training camp underway.

Will Fuller’s injury

Injury suffered: Broken finger

When it happened: Week 2, 2021

Fuller’s second game in Miami ended early with a finger injury that saw him leave the game and he was originally listed as week to week. But an apparent setback in recovery kept him out for the remainder of the season. An Instagram post from Fuller earlier this year showed the wideout with a bandage wrapped around his whole hand and was also wearing a splint, seemingly after surgery for the injury.

Latest news ahead of training camp

The latest information came back in February when Fuller posted the photo of himself in a hospital seemingly after surgery for his finger. Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network said that he heard that Fuller’s finger was “shattered.”

He’s currently a free agent and would be a solid option looking for WR depth as long as his finger injury is healed.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Well, he needs to be on a team for him to have any sort of fantasy relevance. While the finger injury alone might not impact a team’s desire to sign him, so long as it’s healed entirely, but his long list of previous injuries might. He’s been in the league for six seasons and has yet to play more than 11 games since his rookie year.