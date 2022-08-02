Best MLB bets to consider for Tuesday, August 2

The entire MLB is scheduled to take the field on Tuesday, Aug. 2 with 16 games on the slate including a doubleheader between the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres. One of the most interesting matchups to track is the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays as the Wild Card race in the American League heats up with a little more than two months to go.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, August 2

Blue Jays Moneyline (-140)

The Blue Jays and Rays will throw a couple strong starting pitchers on the mound with Kevin Gausman (3.30 ERA) throwing for Toronto and Drew Rasmussen (3.17 ERA) on the hill for Tampa Bay. Without a strong pitching advantage on either side, the offense should be the difference in this spot, and that’s where the Blue Jays can take advantage. Toronto ranks No. 3 in OPS (.767), while Tampa Bay ranks No. 21 in that category (.689).

Rockies +1.5 (-110)

Colorado will start Ryan Feltner, who was called up to throw 3.1 innings of relief on Friday, while Yu Darvish will be on the hill for San Diego. The pitching advantage is certainly on the Padres side, but the Rockies have been the much better hitting team over the course of the season, fueled by the second-best batting average in baseball (.261). Giving Colorado a 1.5-run head start makes for a solid bet in Game 1 of this doubleheader.

Athletics-Angels Under 7.5 runs (-110)

The Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels have two of the worst offenses in baseball, and this is a strong pitching matchup for both sides. Oakland’s Cole Irvin will bring a 3.05 ERA into this game, while Noah Syndergaard is having a strong first year with the Angels and has a 3.83 ERA. Both offenses rank in the bottom five in runs per game, batting average, on-base percentage and OPS.

Corbin Burnes Under 7.5 strikeouts (+115)

The Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher is putting up insane strikeout numbers once again with a 11.6 K/9 in 2022, but there is enough value on the under in this spot to make it worth a bet. Burnes threw exactly five strikeouts twice in his last five starts, one of which came against Tuesday night’s opponent with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

