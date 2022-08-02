Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, August 2

With a 16-game slate because of the San Diego Padres against Colorado Rockies double-header, it should be an exciting day for some baseball. There are a few great matchups set for today including the Seattle Mariners at the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays at the Tampa Bay Rays. A big slate today means there are some exciting matchups and player prop bets to consider.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, August 2

Mookie Betts, Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

This is by far my favorite play of the day. Against left-handed pitchers, Betts is hitting .313 with seven home runs in 111 at-bats. In 15 career at-bats against Alex Wood, Betts is hitting .467 with two home runs. Look for a big game from Betts in this one.

Lucas Giolito, Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Coming off two straight struggling performances, I expect Giolito to have a bounce back outing today. He went over this total in his first two outings of July, but struggled in his last few. The Royals lineup isn't the best and should be a good way for Giolito to build his confidence.

Marcus Semien, Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105)

In 13 career at-bats against Jordan Lyles, Semien is hitting .462 with a home run. Semien is having a bit of a down year, but the Rangers need him to step up today. Coming off a big loss, the Rangers need a win today. Following a hitless performance, I expect a multi-hit game from Semien today.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.