MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Tuesday, August 2

The MLB has 16 contests scheduled to be played on Tuesday, Aug. 2 with all but two games featured on the main DFS slate on DraftKings. The matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins has the largest run total of the night at nine runs on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Below is a preview of the top DFS pitchers and hitters on the slate along with a couple value plays to consider before submitting your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Jacob deGrom, NYM vs. WAS ($10,300) — The New York Mets starter will make his 2022 season debut against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night after spending the first few months on the injured list. This will be deGrom’s first start in more than a year, and he finished with a 1.08 ERA through 15 outings before going down with an injury last season.

Corbin Burnes, MIL vs. PIT ($10,100) — The Milwaukee Brewers ace has been excellent this season with a 2.31 ERA through 20 starts in 2022. He will get a solid matchup with a Pittsburgh Pirates offense that strikes out the second-most times per game (9.4) and scores the third-fewest runs per game (3.6).

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. SEA ($6,300) — The New York Yankees slugger is putting together a career at the perfect time as he looks to get set up for a massive pay day, and Judge leads the MLB in home runs (43) and RBI (93). He homered again in last night’s win over the Seattle Mariners and hit 10 home runs since the All-Star Game.

Yordan Alvarez, HOU vs. BOS ($6,200) — The Houston Astros outfielder leads the team in home runs (30), RBI (71), batting average (.308) and on-base percentage (.415). He ranks second in the MLB in slugging percentage (.666), behind only Judge. Alvarez went hitless last night against the Boston Red Sox, but he’ll get another shot against Kutter Crawford, who has a 4.15 ERA this season.

Value Pitcher

Noah Syndergaard, LAA vs. OAK ($7,000) — The Los Angeles Angels starter has a great matchup against the Oakland Athletics, which rank dead last in batting average (.215) and on-base percentage (.275). Syndergaard has a 3.83 ERA after missing nearly two full seasons and while the strikeouts have dipped a bit (7.2 K/9), he struck out at least five batters in five of his last six starts.

Value Hitter

Christian Yelich, MIL vs. PIT ($4,600) — The Milwaukee Brewers outfielder has fallen off of his MVP status the last few years, but he is seeing the ball well right now. Yelich has a 10-game hitting streak going and recorded two hits in three consecutive matchups. He will face Pittsburgh Pirates starter Bryse Wilson, who has a 6.31 ERA this season.