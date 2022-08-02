 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Nationals, Padres nearing Juan Soto deal

Reports are saying the All-Star OF could end up in San Diego. We break down the latest news updates.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals reacts after flying out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on July 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres are nearing a deal involving OF Juan Soto and 1B Josh Bell, per multiple reports. Jon Morosi also confirmed the report by Heyman.

Soto, 23, turned down a massive 15-year contract extension from the Nationals. He still has a few years of arbitration before hitting the open market in 2025. So this deal can either turn into a longish rental or a contract extension in the neighborhood of the biggest we’ve seen in the MLB.

