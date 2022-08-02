Report: Nationals, Padres nearing Juan Soto deal

The Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres are nearing a deal involving OF Juan Soto and 1B Josh Bell, per multiple reports. Jon Morosi also confirmed the report by Heyman.

Lot of optimism now that Nats can get a Juan Soto deal done with Padres. Nothing official yet. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2022

Soto, 23, turned down a massive 15-year contract extension from the Nationals. He still has a few years of arbitration before hitting the open market in 2025. So this deal can either turn into a longish rental or a contract extension in the neighborhood of the biggest we’ve seen in the MLB.