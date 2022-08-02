Report: Phillies to acquire David Robertson from Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have traded closer David Robertson to the Philadelphia Phillies, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Robertson is one of three players the Cubs are expected to let go before the MLB Trade Deadline at 6 p.m. ET. Willson Contreras and Ian Happ are the other two. We could see them dealt in separate deals.

The Phillies appear to be making all their big moves now. Just before Robertson news broke, the team also acquired LF Brandon Marsh from the Los Angeles Angels for catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe. Marsh and Robertson are solid additions as the Phillies make a push toward clinching a Wild Card spot in the National League. Philly has a 1.0 game cushion on the St. Louis Cardinals for the final spot in the NL as of Tuesday.

Pitching has been a big concern for the Phillies the past few seasons. Outside of the top of the rotation with Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, the rest of the staff brings plenty of question marks. Robertson should end up taking over the closer role for Seranthony Dominguez, who only has six saves this season. Corey Knebel was given the closer job heading into the season but blew four saves and was demoted.

Robertson has a pretty good track record of closing games and still has good stuff despite being 37 years old. He has a 2.23 ERA and 11.4 K/9 with 14 saves through 36 appearances this season with Chicago.