Report: Cubs not trading Willson Contreras and Ian Happ before deadline

Chicago was unable to strike deals for both players and they will remain with the team the rest of the season.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Willson Contreras #40 of the Chicago Cubs waves as he heads to the clubhouse following his team’s win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on July 26, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.The Cubs defeated the Pirates 4-2. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs were unable to trade C Willson Contreras and OF Ian Happ before the MLB Trade Deadline at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday evening, per Ken Rosenthal. The Cubs were able to find a new home for RP David Robertson, who was dealt to the Phillies earlier in the day. Contreras and Happ likely said their goodbyes before the deadline and now they will both awkwardly come back to the Cubs the rest of the year.

At one point, the New York Mets were kicking the tires on Contreras and Robertson in a package deal. Contreras was an All-Star this season but is also a rental heading into free agency and isn’t an outstanding defensive catcher. Happ likely was going to cost a pretty penny with his versatility being able to play multiple positions. Happ was also an All-Star for the Cubs, batting .279 with 9 HRs and 46 RBI this season.

