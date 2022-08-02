Odds for each fight in Episode 2 of UFC: Dana White’s Contender Series

We’ve got another slate of fights on deck this week for Episode 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series set for Tuesday, August 2. The five-match fight card will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and allow shareholder and UFC president Dana White to scout talent with the opportunity for the best fighters to earn contracts.
The episode will be headlined by a lightweight bout featuring Chris Duncan (8-1) against Charlie Campbell (6-1). Campbell is a -145 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, Duncan is a +125 underdog.
The other bouts on the card are Shannon Ross (13-5) vs. Vinicius Salvador (13-4), flyweight; Billy Goff (7-2) vs. Shimon Smotritsky (8-1), welterweight; Danilo Suzart (9-1) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (6-0), heavyweight and Francis Marshall (5-0) vs. Connor Matthews (5-0), featherweight.
Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds for Episode 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series
Charlie Campbell: -145
Chris Duncan: +125
Shannon Ross: -240
Vinicius Salvador: +200
Billy Goff: -225
Shimon Smotritsky: +190
Waldo Cortes-Acosta: -340
Danilo Suzart: +280
Francis Marshall: -120
Connor Matthews: +100
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.