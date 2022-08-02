Odds for each fight in Episode 2 of UFC: Dana White’s Contender Series

We’ve got another slate of fights on deck this week for Episode 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series set for Tuesday, August 2. The five-match fight card will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and allow shareholder and UFC president Dana White to scout talent with the opportunity for the best fighters to earn contracts.

The episode will be headlined by a lightweight bout featuring Chris Duncan (8-1) against Charlie Campbell (6-1). Campbell is a -145 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, Duncan is a +125 underdog.

The other bouts on the card are Shannon Ross (13-5) vs. Vinicius Salvador (13-4), flyweight; Billy Goff (7-2) vs. Shimon Smotritsky (8-1), welterweight; Danilo Suzart (9-1) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (6-0), heavyweight and Francis Marshall (5-0) vs. Connor Matthews (5-0), featherweight.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds for Episode 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series

Charlie Campbell: -145

Chris Duncan: +125

Shannon Ross: -240

Vinicius Salvador: +200

Billy Goff: -225

Shimon Smotritsky: +190

Waldo Cortes-Acosta: -340

Danilo Suzart: +280

Francis Marshall: -120

Connor Matthews: +100

