MLB Trade Deadline: Tracking latest trades, news, rumors on deadline day

The MLB Trade Deadline is fast approaching on Tuesday, August 2 at 6 p.m. ET. Unlike years past, there’s expected to be some major movement by contending teams and rebuilding ones. The Washington Nationals could end up shipping out All-Star OF Juan Soto, who turned down a massive extension last month. There are a few teams expected to be in the running for Soto’s services, which would last at least the rest of this season and the next two.

Other big names who could be on the move include Boston Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez and Chicago Cubs C Willson Contreras. So far heading into the deadline we’ve seen a few big names dealt. Cincinnati Reds SP Luis Castillo was acquired by the Seattle Mariners last week. Milwaukee Brewers All-Star closer Josh Hader was sent to the San Diego Padres on Monday. The Yankees also acquired Oakland Athletics SP Frankie Montas before the deadline on Monday.

Below we’ll be tracking every deal on deadline day.

MLB Trade Deadline live updates