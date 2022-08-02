How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream, what to watch on August 2

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with another episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Tonight will be a busy show as viewers will be treated to three title bouts and a Falls Count Anywhere match. It was announced that the next NXT special will be Heatwave in two weeks, so we'll see how they proceed with the build toward that show.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, August 2

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

New NXT Women's Tag Team Champions will be crowned in a Fatal Four-Way match tonight. This came about in the aftermath of Cora Jade turning on Roxanne Perez and dumping her title into the trash two weeks ago. On last week's show, Perez officially relinquished her half of the title and indicated she wanted the belts to go to a worthy tag team. She, along with WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, retrieved the discarded belt from the trash and set up tonight's match. The participants will include Ivy Nile/Tatum Paxley, Katana Chance/Kayden Carter, Yulisa Leon/Valentina Feroz, and two-time champs Gigi Dolin/Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction.

Speaking of tag belts, NXT Men's Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers of Diamond Mine will put their titles on the line when defending against Tony D'Angelo and Stacks. Tony D and Stacks emerged victorious over Diamond Mine as part of an eight-man tag team match last week, winning as the result of Roderick Strong accidentally hitting Julius Creed with a knee. We'll see who takes the straps tonight.

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose will defend her title against Sarray tonight. Rose is on a collision course with Zoey Starks at Heatwave but those plans could change if Sarray can pull off the upset. Also, Solo Sikoa will settle things with Von Wagner in a Falls Count Anywhere match.