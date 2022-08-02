Rockies vs. Padres: Picks, predictions, how to watch Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader

The Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Petco Park in San Diego, California and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.59 ERA) will throw for the Rockies with Yu Darvish (9-4, 3.24 ERA) on the hill for the Padres.

Colorado (46-58) lost four of its last five matchups heading into Tuesday’s road doubleheader in this five-game series. Feltner was called up on Friday, and he threw 3.1 scoreless innings in relief against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rockies have the second best batting average in the MLB (.261), and CJ Cron leads the team in home runs (22) and RBI (71).

San Diego (58-46) will go for its third consecutive victory in Game 1 on Tuesday afternoon. Darvish will make his 20th start of 2022, and he threw seven innings in each of his last four outings, allowing three or fewer runs in each of them. The Padres rank No. 25 in slugging percentage (.376), and Manny Machado is the team’s top hitter with 18 home runs and 57 RBI.

Rockies vs. Padres

Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Yu Darvish

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet-Rocky Mountain

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Padres -1.5 (-110)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Padres -250, Rockies +210

Moneyline pick: Rockies +210

The Padres have a fairly significant pitching advantage in this spot, but the value is on the Rockies on Tuesday afternoon considering the payout they’d receive. Colorado’s offensive numbers can become inflated due to playing home games at higher elevation, but the Rockies are a much better hitting team than San Diego this season. Oddsmakers suggest Colorado doesn’t have much of a shot, but the Rockies are the moneyline value play.

Player prop pick: Ryan Feltner Under 4.5 strikeouts (-155)

The Rockies starter could be in for a short start considering he pitched four days ago, and there’s a significant chance Feltner fails to reach 5 K’s in this spot. He has a decent K/9 at 8.5 through a limited sample size of 37 innings in 2022, and San Diego strikes out 8.2 times per game, the 10th fewest in the MLB.

