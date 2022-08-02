Dodgers vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants square off on Tuesday, August 2 with first pitch set for 9:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California and will air on TBS. Tyler Anderson (11-1, 2.61 ERA) will take the mound for Los Angeles, while San Francisco counters with Alex Wood (7-8, 4.11 ERA).

The Dodgers (69-33) picked up the series-opening win on Monday, defeating San Fran 8-2. Trea Turner is back in a massive hitting streak and has now had at least one hit in 19 straight games. Turner and teammate Max Muncy both hit home runs in the victory. Anderson is starting his 12th game of the season as his career resurgence continues. He has faced the Giants before this season on July 22 and went six innings while giving up four hits, no earned runs, and didn’t factor into the decision.

The Giants (51-52) lost on Monday and have moved to 3-9 in the second half of the season. The lineup is banged up, the rotation isn’t putting forth good starts, and the bullpen is a mess. Wood will look to give his best effort as he makes his 21st start of the year. In his most recent against Los Angeles, he pitched four innings and gave up four hits and two earned runs while earning the eighth loss of the season.

Dodgers vs. Giants

Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Alex Wood

First pitch: 9:45 p.m. ET

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -140, Giants +120

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -140

Los Angeles remains one of the best teams in the league. When Anderson takes the mound, they seem to get that much better, and he already has earlier success this year against the Giants. The Dodgers should take game two of this divisional series with a good start from Anderson and the run support this lineup can bring.

Player prop pick: Tyler Anderson over 4.5 strikeouts (-145)

Anderson struck out six the last time out against the Giants. Over his last five starts, he has six strikeouts in two games and four strikeouts in the other three, so this line is pretty spot on. He gets the benefit of the run support to take the weight off his shoulder for his starts, and Anderson should strike out at least five on Tuesday.

