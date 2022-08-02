Brewers vs. Pirates: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Corbin Burnes (8-4, 2.31 ERA) will throw for the Brewers with Bryse Wilson (1-6, 6.31 ERA) on the mound for the Pirates.

Milwaukee (57-45) won seven of its last nine games and enters the day three games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals for the top spot in the National League Central. Burnes is among the favorites to repeat as the NL Cy Young winner through 20 starts this season. The Brewers rank No. 7 in runs per game (4.7), and Christian Yelich recorded two hits in three consecutive games.

Pittsburgh (40-62) will bring a seven-game losing streak into this series. Wilson will make his 14th appearance and 11th start of 2022, and he is coming off an outing where he allowed three runs over six innings of work in last week’s loss to the Chicago Cubs. The Pirates are scoring the third-fewest runs per game (3.6), and Bryan Reynolds is the team leader in home runs (15) and slugging percentage (.448).

Brewers vs. Pirates

Pitchers: Corbin Burnes vs. Bryse Wilson

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Pirates local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet-Pittsburgh

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Brewers -1.5 (-145)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Brewers -255, Pirates +215

Moneyline pick: Brewers -255

You will not get a significant return siding with Milwaukee in this spot, but it is difficult to find any sort of advantage Pittsburgh has here. The Brewers have a significant edge on the mound and at the plate.

Player prop pick: Christian Yelich Over 1.5 total bases (-125)

The Brewers outfielder is seeing the ball well right now and will bring a 10-game hitting streak into Tuesday night’s matchup with five multi-hit performances during that span. Yelich homered in his most recent matchup against Wilson, and he could be in for a solid day.

