Mariners vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankees Stadium in Bronx, NY and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Logan Gilbert is set to start for the Mariners, while Jameson Taillon gets the nod for the Yankees.

Since the All-Star break, the Mariners have had some struggles as they are 4-7. Their star, young center fielder Julio Rodriguez will have to miss some time after being hit in his hand by a pitch a few days ago. Ty France has played a major role in the Mariners' success this season as he is hitting .308 with 13 home runs and 52 runs batted in. On the mound, Gilbert has been phenomenal as he has a 10-4 record with a 2.78 ERA.

The Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball this season and a big reason for that is the favorite to win AL MVP, Aaron Judge. This season, Judge is hitting .299 with league-high 43 home runs and 93 runs batted in. On the mound, Jameson Taillon has been great as he is 10-2 with a 3.72 ERA.

Mariners vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Jameson Taillon

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports - Northwest

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -165, Mariners +140

Moneyline pick: Mariners +140

I can’t pick against the Mariners with their ace on the mound. They knew this would be a tough series heading in, but with Gilbert on the mound, I think the Mariners steal a win today. Look for a quality start by Gilbert and a Mariners win.

Player prop pick: Logan Gilbert over 4.5 strikeouts (-150)

In two straight starts, Gilbert has gone over this total. The Yankees have yet to face Gilbert this season and will have their hands full. I expect him to go at least six innings and if that is the case, he will go over this total handily.

