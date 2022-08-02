Blue Jays vs. Rays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kevin Gausman is set to start for the Blue Jays, while Drew Rasmussen gets the nod for the Rays.

It’s been a rollercoaster season for the Blue Jays to say the least. Heading into the season, many people had them as their favorites to win a World Series, but they have had some struggles. Vladdy Guerrero has been their best power hitter as he’s hit 21 home runs and 63 runs batted in. On the mound, Kevin Gausman has been very good as he is 7-8 with a 3.30 ERA.

The Rays have also had some struggles this season. Over the years, we have seen them rely heavy on analytics, and it’s worked for the most part. This season, they have dealt with a ton of injuries, however, and it’s really hurt their lineup. Yandy Diaz has been one of their top hitters this season as he is hitting .288 with five home runs and 33 runs batted in. On the mound, Rasmussen has been great as he is 6-3 with a 3.17 ERA.

Blue Jays vs. Rays

Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Drew Rasmussen

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -140, Rays +120

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -140

This is a major series for both teams as neither team has a comfortable lead in the Wild Card standings. With their ace on the mound, I like the Blue Jays to get the win in this one. Look for a low-scoring Blue Jays win and a quality start from Gausman.

Player prop pick: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. over 1.5 total bases (+120)

Gurriel has swung the bat very well over the past month. In his career against Rasmussen, Gurriel is 2-7 with a home run. He has also been much better against right-handed pitching this season as he’s hitting .313 with five home runs against RHP versus .296 with no home runs against LHP.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.