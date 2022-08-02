Phillies vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves square off on Tuesday, August 2 with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Nick Nelson (3-1, 3.94 ERA) will start for Philadelphia, while Atlanta counters with Spencer Strider (5-3, 2.91 ERA).

The Phillies (55-47) are heading into this divisional series on a five-game win streak and head to Atlanta coming off a four-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates. They got the 8-2 win on Monday with Kyle Schwarber and Alec Bohm each hitting a home run. Nelson will start his second game of the season and third of his three-year career. He hasn’t pitched more than 3.1 innings in a game since April 11th, so this will be a bullpen day for Philly.

The Braves (62-41) are also coming off a sweep, but theirs was against the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game set. It was a close 1-0 game in the series finale on Sunday as Atlanta secured the victory over former player Mark Melancon. Austin Riley had a walk-off RBI double that scored Matt Olson, and then Riley was awarded a shiny new 10-year, $212 million deal on Monday. Strider is starting his 12th game of the season. He faced Philadelphia in his last outing and pitched six innings, giving up three hits and one earned run while earning his fifth win of the year.

Phillies vs. Braves

Pitchers: Nick Nelson vs. Spencer Strider

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Phillies +190, Braves -225

Moneyline pick: Braves -225

Atlanta played a three-game set against Philly a week ago, and the Phillies took two of the three games. Strider started the game they didn’t win. Atlanta had an off day on Monday, but that shouldn’t dispel their momentum. The Braves lineup is one of the hottest in baseball, and they should take the win on Tuesday if their bullpen can hold up.

Player prop pick: Alec Bohm over 0.5 hits (-195)

Bohm’s dispute with Philly fans seems like a thing of the past as he has improved over the season. He narrowly missed out on the cycle on Monday, falling a triple shy of the milestone. Bohm enters this game 2-3 against Strider in limited action.

