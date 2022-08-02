Tigers vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Matt Manning is set to start for the Tigers, while Chris Archer gets the nod for the Twins.

The Tigers made a few big moves in free agency and in the offseason. Many thought they were talented enough to make a push for the playoffs this season, but that hasn’t been the case. The Tigers lineup has been extremely weak this season as Miguel Cabrera leads the team in average at .274. On the mound, Matt Manning is making his third start of the season, as he is returning from the 60-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.

To start the final day of the trade deadline, the Twins traded for Jorge Lopez making their bullpen much better. They have shown they want to compete or a World Series this season. Hitting-wise, Luis Arraez has been the big surprise in the MLB. He is .331 which is the highest in all of the MLB. On the mound, Archer has pitched decently this season as he is 2-5 with 4.04 ERA.

Tigers vs. Twins

Pitchers: Matt Manning vs. Chris Archer

First pitch: 7:40 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Twins -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Twins -190, Tigers +160

Moneyline pick: Twins -190

We have seen the Twins play good baseball all season and the opposite for the Tigers. With Manning making his first start since April, I expect him to be rusty and the Twins lineup to hit him around a bit. Look for a big win from the Twins.

Player prop pick: Luis Arraez over 1.5 total bases (-120)

In his career against Manning, Arraez is 1-3, so he has seen him a few times and has had some success. Arraez has smoked right-handed pitching all season. I expect a multi-hit game from him tonight in a big win for the Twins.

