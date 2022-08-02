Red Sox vs. Astros: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kutter Crawford is set to start for the Red Sox, while Christian Javier gets the nod for the Astros.

The Red Sox have had a rough time since the All-Star Break. They’ve dealt with a number of injuries to star players like Rafael Devers, Chris Sale, and JD Martinez. They most recently traded Christian Vazquez which showed they would be sellers. Quickly after that they acquired Tommy Pham which is a surprising move. On the mound, Kutter Crawford has been decent as he is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA.

Aside from the Yankees, the Astros have been the best team in baseball this season. Yordan Alvarez has been one of the best hitters in the MLB this season as he is hitting .308 with 30 home runs and 71 runs batted in. On the mound, Christian Javier has been an extremely underrated piece as he is 6-6 with a 3.26 ERA.

Red Sox vs. Astros

Pitchers: Kutter Crawford vs. Christian Javier

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Astros local broadcast: AT&T Sports Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Astros -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Astros -195, Red Sox +165

Moneyline pick: Astros -195

There Is no way the Astros lose two in a row to the Red So. With the young Crawford on the mound, I expect this Astros lineup to step it up tonight. Look for a high-scoring victory from the Astros.

Player prop pick: Yordan Alvarez over 1.5 total bases (-110)

Coming off a hitless outing Monday, I expect Alvarez to swing the bat well tonight. Alvarez has hammered right-handed pitching this season as he is hitting .333 with 22 home runs in 232 at-bats.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.