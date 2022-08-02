NASCAR schedule this weekend for the Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR is at the Michigan International Speedway for this weekend's events. We have a packed full Saturday leading up to the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, August 7th. NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and the ARCA Menards Series will all be holding events at the Michigan International Speedway this weekend. The scheduled and more info on the events this weekend at the Michigan International Speedway can be found at nascar.com.

The Cup Series will have its main race on Sunday, August 7th at 3:00 p.m. ET. USA Network will broadcast the event. Practice and qualifying will take place on Saturday with practice starting at 12:35 p.m., followed by qualifying at 1:20 p.m. All three Cup Series events can be live streamed on the NBC Sports App. Chase Elliot is the favorite to win at +600 DraftKings Sportsbook odds. Ryan Blaney who won the race in 2021 is currently sitting with the sixth-best odds to win, +1200.

NASCAR Xfinity Series and the ARCA Menards Series will practice, qualify and race on Saturday. Xfinity Series will start the day off with practice at 9:05 a.m. followed by qualifying at 9:35 p.m. The New Holland 250 will start at 3:30 p.m. The race will go 125 laps for 250 miles. USA will broadcast the race and all events can be live streamed on the NBC Sports App. Ty Gibbs is the favorite to win this weekend with +200 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. A.J. Allmendinger, last weekend's winner, has the fourth-best odds at +500.

The ARCA Menards Series will start with a practice at 10:45 a.m. immediately followed by qualifying at 11:30 a.m. Neither event will be broadcasted or able to stream. You can live stream the main race which will take place on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. ET on Floracing or listen on the Motor Racing Network.

All times below are ET.

Saturday, August 6th

9:05 a.m. ET — Xfinity Series Practice — NBCSports.com/live

9:35 a.m. ET — Xfinity Series Qualifying — NBCSports.com/live

10:45 a.m. ET — ARCA Menards Series — No TV

11:30 a.m. ET — ARCA Menards— No TV

12:35 p.m. ET — Cup Series Practice — NBCSports.com/live

1:20 p.m. ET — Cup Series Qualifying — NBCSports.com/live

3:30 p.m. ET — New Holland 250, Xfinity Series — USA, NBCSports.com/live

6:30 p.m. ET — Henry Ford Health 200, ARCA Menards Series— FloRacing, MRN

Sunday, August 7th

3:00 p.m. ET —FireKeepers Casino 400, Cup Series — USA, NBCSports.com/live