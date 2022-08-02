Kenny Pickett vs. Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph: Latest updates on QB battle from Steelers training camp

The Steelers are looking for their starting quarterback for the first time since Ben Roethlisberger was drafted in 2004. In Big Ben’s last season, the Steelers finished second in the AFC North behind the Cincinnati Bengals. They wrapped up the regular season with a 9-7 record and made it to the postseason before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card round, 42-21.

The Steelers have made multiple moves this off-season in free agency, draft and homegrown talent to try to set themselves up for life after Ben. These include bringing in former first-round pick Mitch Trubisky via free agency, drafting University of Pittsburgh alumn Kenny Pickett and also keeping Mason Rudolph on the roster. Head coach Mike Tomlin has told reporters he has not made the decision on the starter a few days into camp.

Reports are that Mitch Trubisky has gotten all the first-team reps so far into camp. According to Peter King, Mitch Trubisky has also been told the starting job is his to lose. Although head coach Mike Tomlin, commented that no one should read into the rotation of the quarterbacks, many people noticed him changing it up on Monday. Tomlin decided to put in the rookie with the 2’s during a “7-shot” drill. Prior to that, Rudolph had been taking the second-team reps while Pickett was with the third-team. Tomlin also stated that he will continue to mix up the order of reps with the quarterbacks throughout camp.

Who has the edge?

Mitch Trubisky will likely be the starting in Week 1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s logical that you are going to want the veteran to get the start over a rookie, especially at the start of the season as experience is a huge benefit in this league. The Steelers won’t want to rush Pickett into the league, and they’ve likely seen all they've needed to with Rudolph in previous seasons to leave him out of the mix for that starting spot for now.