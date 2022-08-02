Pick on the Total for Tuesday’s Mariners-Yankees game

The Seattle Mariners have gone 16-7 in their last 23 games to get back into playoff contention will look for Logan Gilbert to continue his sensational second season against the Big Apple against the Yankees.

Seattle Mariners vs New York Yankees (-165, 8.5)

Gilbert has allowed three earned runs or fewer in all 12 of his road starts this season with a 2.47 ERA on the road with opponents hitting .223 in his 12 road starts and overall has a 2.3 walks per nine innings rate.

The Yankees counter with Jameson Taillon, who’s been far better at home than on the road with a 3.16 home ERA compared to a 4.47 road ERA, allowing just 1.4 walks per nine innings.

Taillon catches a break as the Mariners leader in home run Julio Rodriguez is on the injured list for a Mariners team that is 23rd in the league in runs per game at four and 25th in batting average.

Both bullpens have been stellar this season with the Mariners posting a league-best 2.43 ERA since June 21 while the Yankees have a 2.82 bullpen ERA in the span.

With the Mariners lack of offense but tremendous pitching and the Yankees bullpen ranked second overall this season in ERA, it will be a struggle to score runs in New Storm on Tuesday.

The Play: Mariners vs Yankees Under 8.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.