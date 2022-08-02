Bucs RT Tristan Wirfs carted off during training camp practice due to cramping

Bucs RT Tristan Wirfs was carted off of the field at Bucs training camp on Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported Tuesday. It seems that there’s no imminent concern for major injury, however, as reporter Dov Kleiman reports that he was carted off due to cramping. In the meantime, backup Josh Wells is taking reps at right tackle.

Wirfs was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 13 pick in the 2020 draft. In the 2021 season, he earned the seventh-highest pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, allowing just 15 pressures in 766 pass blocking snaps protecting QB legend Tom Brady. They’ll need Wirfs to stay healthy now more than ever, though, just days following a potentially season-ending knee injury suffered by starting center Ryan Jensen on Day 2 of training camp.

Any more hits to the offensive line could mean bad things for RB Leonard Fournette, as well, who managed a career-high 4.5 yards per attempt, totaling 1,266 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns on the season.